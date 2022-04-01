Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

The Punjab Government, in a major reshuffle in the Police Department, has posted Vivek Sheel Soni as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali. Soni, a 2011-batch IPS officer, has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and has now been posted as the SSP, Gurdaspur. Before his posting in Mohali, Soni was serving as the SSP, Ropar, and had also served as the SSP, Sangrur. Once, his name was also on the list of contenders for the post of the SSP, Chandigarh. However, former Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was appointed the SSP, Chandigarh.

The new SSP, who will take charge tomorrow, said, “I will adopt zero tolerance to corruption. Police officials will have to discharge their duties honestly. Ensuring justice for victims will also be among my foremost tasks.” —