Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Mohali, March 31
The Punjab Government, in a major reshuffle in the Police Department, has posted Vivek Sheel Soni as the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali. Soni, a 2011-batch IPS officer, has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and has now been posted as the SSP, Gurdaspur. Before his posting in Mohali, Soni was serving as the SSP, Ropar, and had also served as the SSP, Sangrur. Once, his name was also on the list of contenders for the post of the SSP, Chandigarh. However, former Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was appointed the SSP, Chandigarh.
The new SSP, who will take charge tomorrow, said, “I will adopt zero tolerance to corruption. Police officials will have to discharge their duties honestly. Ensuring justice for victims will also be among my foremost tasks.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...
Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball
Reports of backroom deal with Oppn