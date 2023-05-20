Vivek Thakur to coach Indian judo team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

City’s Vivek Thakur has been appointed coach of the Indian judo team for the upcoming Grand Prix (Olympic qualifying event) to be held in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.

A total of 14 players, including seven male and seven females, will participate in the championship, which is slated to be held from June 2 to 4.

Thakur, who is currently working with the UT Sports Department, has been appointed the coach of the Indian team by the Sports Authority of India and Judo Federation of India.

He has won more than 100 national medals and recently, his trainees bagged medals in Khelo India Youth Games, Bhopal, and Sub-Junior/Cadet Judo Championship in Chennai.

He is a silver medallist in the Masters Commonwealth Judo Championship and topper of the 2017-18 batch of NIS Diploma in Sports Coaching Judo, Patiala.

The preparatory camp of the Indian team will be held at SAI Centre in Bhopal from May 20 to 30.