Vizzy Trophy: Ayush Sikka shines in North Zone’s win

Chandigarh, March 17

Chandigarh lad Ayush Sikka scored a brilliant 56 off 76 balls to help North Zone defeat South Zone by three wickets and win Vizzy Trophy at Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati.

Sikka’s innings included three boundaries. Batting first, South Zone posted 284 with the help of Dineshraj S (106 off 69 balls, with nine boundaries and six sixes). Aditya Venkatesh (61) was the other notable scorer for the side.

Vikrant Rana claimed four wickets for the bowling side, while Jamshed Alam picked two. Tripuresh Singh, Amar Chaudhary, Yashovardhan Singh and Aditya Chauhan claimed one each.

In reply, North Zone scored 287/7 in 49.5 overs. Sikka’s innings was supported by Tripuresh (75), Abhishek Kaushal (55) and Chaudhary (36). In three matches, Sikka posted 147 runs, incuding two half centuries, with an average of 49.

