Vocal for Local: BJP workers buy khadi clothes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Vocal for Local’ programme promoting khadi industry was held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today.

City BJP president Arun Sood, along with party workers, bought khadi clothes from Khadi Village Industries Centre in Sector 17. He operated a spinning wheel and gave a message to the youth to follow the path shown by Gandhi. He said, “To keep Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy alive for centuries, there is a need to follow his ideals. In the era of globalisation, when today’s youth is busy with online jobs for six days and partying on weekends, how relevant is it to talk about Gandhi? With such a thinking, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered only on October 2 and January 30.”

Councillor Umesh Ghai was among those present.

#BJP #Mahatma Gandhi #Narendra Modi