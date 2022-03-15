Volleyball meet from March 18

Chandigarh, March 14
Chandigarh Volleyball Association will organise Chandigarh State Junior and Senior Volleyball Championships for Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy from March 18 to 21 at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. It is being conducted in the memroy of Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh, former president of the Chandigarh Volleyball Association. The event was due in the month of December 2021 but had to be postponed due to the Covid restrictions. Players born on or after January 1, 2003, will be eligible to participate in the junior category.
