Volunteers to be trained as 'Aapda Mitras'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh inaugurated Aapda Mitra Scheme at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration here today.

The scheme is a groundbreaking initiative that recognises a crucial role played by citizens in the disaster management. The UT aims at enhancing the disaster management preparedness at the community level. By training and engaging volunteers as “Aapda Mitras”, the programme will enable them to contribute effectively in disaster response and recovery operations.

Through this training, “Aapda Mitras” will acquire necessary skills and knowledge to assess risks, provide immediate assistance and support the local administration in managing the emergencies.