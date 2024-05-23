Vote for future of country: Nitin Gadkari

Chandigarh, May 22
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today appealed to city residents to vote for Sanjay Tandon, saying that this election is not for Tandon or any other person but for the future of the country.
Addressing an “Intellectual Meet” organised by the party at Lobana Bhawan in Sector 30, he said, “I could do works worth Rs 50 lakh crore as you made Kirron Kherji win from Chandigarh. Now, make Tandonji win from here so that pace of development continues and pending works get completed.”
If there is right leadership and right policies then the country will progress and become a world leader, he added. There will be a prosperous India, free from fear, hunger and terrorism.
The Congress got a big opportunity in 75 years, made many promises, but the country knows what happened. What the Congress could not do in 60 years, the BJP government has done in 10 years. There is a shortage in this country not of money but of leaders who work with honesty, he added.
“…Even my wife did not believe in my talk of bringing hydrogen vehicles. But today, my car runs on hydrogen. The bio ethanol is being prepared from stubble in Panipat and work is going on at a rapid pace to prepare aero fuel. There is a plan to sell this fuel to the world in future,” he added.
City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra honoured Gadkari with a memento.
