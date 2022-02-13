Vote in favour of Balbir Sidhu for development in Mohali: MP

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 12

While urging Mohali voters to again choose ‘tried and tested’ leader like Balbir Sidhu, the Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tiwari, on Saturday said, “Sidhu is a proven leader, who with his hard work has put Mohali far ahead on the development front.”

“In Mohali, on one side there is Sidhu, who has a long list of carrying out many development works and on the other side are his rivals, who switch sides whenever elections approaches,” said Tiwari.

“Sidhu has brought significant improvement in Mohali’s education and health infrastructures, besides bringing many other basic amenities related projects. His rivals have only hollow claims to make,” Tiwari added.

“Sidhu will continue to bring more development in Mohali if elected again. So, it’s in the hands of Mohali voters to elect him again or support those, who show their face only during elections and then disappear,” said Tiwari. —