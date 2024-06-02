Voters brave the heat at centres with huge turnout

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 1

The scorching heat troubled voters at a majority of polling booths in villages and colonies in the UT. At several voting centres, people standing in long queues outside the polling booths complained about lack of facilities.

Not many voters at a polling booth in Mauli Jagran on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Deepankar Sharda

Voters braved harsh weather as the areas of EWS (economically weaker section) flats in Dhanas, Hallo Majra, Mauli Jagran, Daria, Sector 25 Colony and Maloya witnessed a huge turnout of voters in the morning.

While the Chandigarh Administration claimed to have made adequate arrangements, the facilities were lacking at some of these polling stations. At some booths only voters were allowed to enter the premises, but at many others, representatives of political parties were seen distributing water to queued-up voters.

Arrangements fall short as voters turn up in hordes

To offer electorate some relief from heat, canopies were installed at polling venues. However, the arrangement fell short as people turned up in huge numbers. A limited number of fans and coolers were installed inside the polling booth, mainly catering to officials on duty.

Voters queue up to exercise their franchise at a polling station in Dhanas Colony, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Two women standing in queue faint

“At least two female voters fainted while standing in a queue here. The drinking water facility is available inside the booth, but those standing outside are exposed to harsh weather. I understand that it was not feasible to appoint a doctor at all stations, but such incidents can be avoided by providing better facilities,” said Anil, a young voter at Bapu Dham.

Voter kept waiting for hour in wrong queue

On an average, the process of casting a vote took nearly three minutes after entering the voting room.

“It took me over two hours to cast vote. After standing in a queue for nearly an hour, I was told to go straightaway inside the station as my vote was at a different booth. I had to wait for another hour in a queue before I polled my vote. Such information should have been provided beforehand to those standing in queue outside,” said Roopmal, a voter at Hallo Majra.

queues of electorate stretches on to a road in Mauli Jagran. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

The two polling stations (both schools) at Hallo Majra witnessed a huge rush of the public.

Senior citizens get direct entry to polling arena

There was no separate queue for senior citizens or physically challenged voters at the majority of the polling booths in the colonies. They were allowed a direct entry to the polling booth.

Unaware, people carry phones along

Two women hold phones of their acquaintances outside a polling booth in Hallo Majra.

Unaware voters carried their mobile phones to the polling stations. Since phones were not allowed inside, they had no other option but to either go back home to leave their devices or hand them over to some known/unknown persons sitting outside the polling station.

(From extreme left) An injured man waits for a wheel chair at a polling station in Bapu Dham Colony; a woman along with her child heads for a polling booth at Government Model High School, Mani Majra; and a man quenches his thirst while waiting for his turn in a queue at a voting centre in Sector 25, Chandigarh. Tribune photos: Nitin Mittal/ Ravi Kumar/Pradeep Tewari

“I have already cast my vote, but I am sitting outside the booth as my relatives are inside. They have left their phones with me,” said Prem Lata. “I was unaware of this guideline. I stood in the queue for nearly 20 minutes. It was only after coming near the entry gate, I was stopped by the official on duty. I have to come back to cast my vote later,” said Atul Kanpuriya, a voter at Dhanas.

Officials, however, said it was already in public domain that mobile phones would not be allowed to be carried inside the polling booth. “It was already put in the public domain. Various informative posters were also put up outside the polling booths,” said booth presiding officers.

“They should have made public announcements near the booths instead

of telling people at the entry gates,” added Abhishek, a first-time voter at Mauli Jagran.

