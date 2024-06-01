Voters can check queues at polling booths from home

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

Voters in the district can now check the status of queues at their respective polling booths from their homes on June 1, the day of polling. The initiative, the ‘Voter Queue Information System’, has been taken to enhance voter convenience. This system has been developed in collaboration with NIC Punjab and Meta.

Voters need to send a message by typing ‘Vote’ to the WhatsApp number 7447447217. They would receive a link that, when clicked, presents two options: (1) Location; and (2) Booth. For the location-wise option, voters would have to share their location, which would then display a list of polling booths near their house on their mobile phone screens. By entering the booth number, voters would receive real-time information on how many people are standing in the queue at that booth.

For the booth-wise option, voters would first select the state, followed by their district. This would bring up all the assembly constituencies in that district. After selecting their assembly constituency and entering the booth number, voters would be able to see the number of people currently queuing to vote at their booth.

DEO Aashika Jain said, “All necessary arrangements are being made to protect voters from the heat on June 1. The system will help voters decide the best time to visit their polling booth, avoiding long queues and reducing waiting time in the heat.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali