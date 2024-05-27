Voters may present 12 documents to vote: Mohali DEO

Mohali, May 26
To help the of the district voters during the Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the Election Commission of India has recognised 12 additional official documents as proof of identity, in addition to the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC), for voting on June 1. District Election Officer Aashika Jain said any of these documents may be presented by the voter as proof of identity at the polling station.
District Electoral Officer said the ECI has issued directives stating that voters who do not possess an EPIC may use 12 alternative documents to establish their identity. She said voters without an EPIC can still cast their votes if they possess any of the listed alternative documents: Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, bank or post office passbooks with photographs, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, driving license, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian passport, pension documents with photographs, service ID cards (with photographs) issued by Central or state governments, public sector undertakings, or public limited companies, official identity card issued to MPs, MLAs, or MLCs, and Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.
