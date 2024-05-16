Voters of Ambala constituency seek change this time: Dr Kiran Punia

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, May 15

Yet to start her campaigning in the city, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate for Ambala LS seat, Dr Kiran Punia feels the city is the BJP’s citadel. She and the INLD’s Gurpreet Singh, who are set to contest elections for the first time, feel people across the constituency are searching for an alternative.

Dr Kiran Punia, a resident of Sector 17 in Panchkula, has been venturing into rural segments of the constituency. On Wednesday, she held a public meeting at Pinjore and another in the Mulana area. She said, “I am yet to visit Panchkula and Sadhaora in Ambala. I feel the BJP has a strong hold in the city. However, residents of the constituency have been searching for a change.”

She said the party would hold a roadshow in Panchkula. “We are getting a positive response from people in the constituency, especially in the rural segments. Residents of the Ambala constituency want change. A lot of people have negative reviews of the BJP government.”

A college professor by profession, she said she comes with the perspective of finding better alternatives and solutions for people’s problems. She said the language and mindset of political parties have fallen in recent years, adding that she would bring about a positive change.

Another candidate in fray, INLD’s young Sikh face, Gurpreet Singh, who is also yet to hold a major event in the assembly segment, has deputed party local leaders on duty in Panchkula and Yamunanagar.

He said, “Our local teams are going door-to-door seeking votes. We will hold a roadshow in Panchkula and Kalka on May 22. Our party will organise another roadshow from Yamunanagar to Ambala on May 23.”

A farmer by profession, he feels the people are irked over the fake promises’ made by the BJP-led Central Government. He said, “Being a farmer myself, I have been getting positive responses from people in rural areas. They have been irked by the present Central Government because of the fake promises that have been made by them. I have not been able to see any sort of development done in the constituency so far. The current government reeks of anti-farmer policies, a lack of education and infrastructural facilities. We are seeing religion-based politics from rival parties. I will bring about the change that people in the constituency have been waiting for.”

