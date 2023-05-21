 VP Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure : The Tribune India

Awards degrees during Panjab University’s 70th convocation; says ‘privileged’ to be part of PU

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India, offers a chair to his wife Sudesh Dhankhar during the 70th PU convocation. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig accompany them. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 20

Vice-President and Panjab University Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar cited a famous dialogue from Bollywood flick ‘Sholay’ ‘jo dar gaya, samjho mar gaya’ to advise students to shed fear of failure and contribute in making the nation a powerhouse.

Vice-President hails National Education Policy

  • Jagdeep Dhankhar hailed the National Education Policy - 2020 as a game changer.
  • The Vice-President held meetings with Senate, Syndicate members, Students’ Union, Teachers’ Association and Non-Teachers’ Association of PU.
  • While both Chief Ministers (Punjab and Haryana) skipped the convocation, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains attended the event from the dais. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya were also present.
  • He congratulated and appreciated first woman Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University Renu Vig. It was for the first time in the history of the university that a convocation was held under a woman Vice-Chancellor.

In his address during the 70th convocation of Panjab University, Dhankhar advised all stakeholders, including students, alumni and the governing body (Senate and Syndicate), to come forward for the welfare of the university.

He expressed being ‘privileged’ to be part of Panjab University, despite remaining the Chancellor of other universities during his tenure as the Governor of West Bengal.

“I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life. I, being the Governor of West Bengal, acted as the Chancellor of various universities, but being at Panjab University has some amazing feeling,” said Dhankhar.

Students in a jubilant mood after receiving their degrees during the convocation at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTOs: NITIN MITTAL

He called upon students to work tirelessly, avail of opportunities and script the blueprint for new ‘Bharat’ at 2047, time when the nation celebrates the centenary of

its independence. “Bharat (India) is on the rise like never before. Since, you (students) are now getting into larger world, bigger opportunities await you all. I may not be here till 2047, but the young generation must take the nation to new heights with ‘nation always first’ approach,” said the Vice-President.

He said: “Had I not got a scholarship, I wouldn’t have been standing here. Nothing is more dangerous than to have a brilliant idea parked in your mind. Act on the ideas by unleashing your talent and exploiting your potential.”

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar confers Honoris Causa on former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi.

‘Think beyond academics’

Dhankhar suggested students to think beyond academics and experience new things to have sharpness and knowledge. “I used to come first in every class, but later I got to know that it was of no use. Youngsters should not restrict themselves to books or academics. They should be open to gain knowledge and sharpness by living the life with normal mind,” said Dhankhar.

Age no bar for these degree holders

It took almost 10 years and a fight from the Covid pandemic for 57-year-old Sanjay Yeole to get his PhD in Civil Engineering. A former employee of the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research, Sector 26, Yole decided to pursue his PhD after taking a suggestion from his friend. Yole was not the only one extraordinary example during the convocation. Lien Nhui Nguyen Thi Chot (47) from Vietnam completed his PhD in Sociology. After completing her masters’ degree from Noida, she picked Chandigarh to pursue his degree. Back home, she works in an orphanage and dedicate her degree to children who she wanted to teach. She took almost eight years to complete her PhD. Sunil Chauhan (44) from Haryana Judicial Services also hogged the limelight by attaining his PhD in Law Studies. He also started his degree in 2015. Former president of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council Nishant also got his PhD in Biotechnology. He was elected for the top post of the PUCSC in 2016-17. He also became the founder member of AAP’s student wing CYSS, which won the elections last year. Rajiv (46), who works in Panjab University’s Hoshiarpur regional centre, also got his PhD in Engineering & Technology. He was inspired from his wife, who is also a PhD holder. Brother-sister duo Navneet Dhaliwal and Jatinder Dhaliwal got their PhD together in pharmaceuticals. The duo started degrees in 2017. Boxing coach Bhagwant Singh, who is working with the UT Sports Department, also got his PhD. A vigilant coach, his trainees have won medals at various levels.

Dr Sudha N Murty, chairperson of Murty Foundation, gets Honoris Causa.

Honour for eminent personalities

Jagdeep Dhankhar conferred Honoris Causa (Doctor of Literature) on noted educator and philanthropist Dr Sudha N Murty and Honoris Causa (Doctor of Laws) on former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi.

Dhankhar’s wife visits Ankur School

Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, visited Ankur School, Sector 14. She inaugurated the newly built multipurpose hall of the school. Various cultural items were presented by school students. The cultural programme included a welcome song, a devotional song and a Sufi song and folk dances. Dr Sudesh felicitated academic achievers of the school.

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi receives the degree.

PhD over, will now pursue economics, says Channi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was awarded PhD degree today, remained the major highlight of the convocation. His research topic is “‘Indian National Congress: A study of Central organisation and electoral strategies in the Lok Sabha elections since 2004”. After receiving the degree, Channi claimed that he would now pursue economics to understand why Indian economy went down. He also announced not to use ‘Dr’ before his name. “I have already purchased books to pursue economics. I won’t stop studying after completing my PhD. I think studying new subjects is really important for making an overall growth. For this matter of fact, I purchased my new set of books yesterday, and will now under the concept of economics in a nation’s development,” said Channi, while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

PU Rattan awards

Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, eminent scholar and educationist, who dedicated his life to the field of Punjabi, Hindi and Gurmat literature, was given the Gyan Ratna Award. He had obtained his PhD in 1962 from the same university on the subject “Dasam Granth Da Pauranik Addhyan”. He was conferred with the National Award in 1989, Punjabi Sahit Shiromani (Ratan) and Souhard Puraskar in 1996 and Param Sahit Sanman in 2010. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2023.

Veena Tandon

Professor Veena Tandon, a renowned parasitologist and a leading woman scientist of international repute, was given the Vigyan Ratna Award. She earned her BSc (Honours), MSc (Honours) and PhD in Zoology from Panjab University and carried out postdoctoral research at the University of California, Irvine.

Dr Irshad Kamil, who completed his Master’s Degree and Doctor of Philosophy from the Department of Hindi, Panjab University, and acquired a Diploma in Journalism from Bhartiya Vidhya Bhawan and a Diploma in Translation from Panjab University, was awarded with the Sahitya Ratna Award.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, who advocated the cause of quality education and uplift of disadvantaged sections of society, was awarded with the Udyog Ratna Award.

