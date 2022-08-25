Vrishan Awasthi makes it to U-14 tennis semis

Chandigarh, August 24
Vrishan Awasthi faced a tough resistance from Ayaan Chandel before logging a (6-5(6)) win to make it to the boys’ U-14 semi-finals on the opening day of the Chandigarh Open Tennis Tournament at the Lake Sports Complex here today.
Kanwas Sethi also marched into the next round by defeating Akashpreet (6-2), whereas Aarav Bishnoi ousted Ashish Kumar (6-5(6)). In the girls’ U-14 quarterfinals, Ekam Shergil defeated Siya Malik (6-0) and Vanshika Yadav outplayed Lavanya Verma (6-3). Japji Kaur defeated Anaya Verma (7-6(6)) and Priyanshi Katiyal outplayed Smridhi Bansal (6-0).
Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-17 second round matches, Radha Sadhra ousted Nancy Arya and Mannat Awasthi outplayed Ustat Khan by similar score line (6-0). Rasyn Willaim defeated Jiya Mehta (6-1), Ekam defeated Poonam (6-0), Khushi Dangi beat Megha Verma (6-1), Priyanshi Katiyal overpowered Aadya Gautam (6-2), Mehakpreet defeated Mokshita Yadav (6-1) and Akshita ousted Vanshika (6-2).
In the boys’ U-17 second round, Akshat Dhull blanked Aayush Singh (7-1) and Parmarth Kaushik defeated Japnam Singh (7-0). Anuj Pal ousted Love Pahal (7-1) and Yashavi Balhara blanked manan Sharma (7-0). Daksh Kapoor defeated Arpit Garg (7-2) and Aarav Bishnoi outplayed Purahan Gupta (7-0). Devansh defeated Keshav (7-6(6)).
