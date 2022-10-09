VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

As the city hosted an air show to mark Air Force Day today, traffic restrictions inconvenienced local residents.

People walk back to board buses after the air show near the Chandigarh Golf Club. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

A heavy VVIP movement in the city caused snarl-ups at major junctions and roads. The entire Madhya Marg, leading to Sukhna Lake, was worst hit. Police personnel had a tough time regulating the traffic. The same situation was witnessed near a majority of the alighting points at the lake where CTU buses picked and dropped off spectators.

commuters wait for three-wheelers at the Housing Board light point in Chandigarh on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

“The traffic could have been managed properly. We are coming from Panchkula. It has been nearly two hours we are struck in the traffic,” said Sumit, a resident of Panchkula.

C-130 Super Hercules dispenses flares. Pradeep Tewari

“I was lucky to leave for my examination centre well in time. Traffic movement was restricted at important junctions and I have to take a detour,” said Preeti Chauhan, who appeared for a UGC NET examination today.

Sarang team members display skills during an air show at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. Pradeep Tewari

No lessons learnt

Just like the full-dress rehearsal conducted on October 6, a large number of spectators scrambled to board buses to reach the designated parking lots. “We boarded a bus but it took so long to get out of the lake area due to the traffic restrictions,” said Pritam, a spectator.