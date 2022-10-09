VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, October 8
As the city hosted an air show to mark Air Force Day today, traffic restrictions inconvenienced local residents.
A heavy VVIP movement in the city caused snarl-ups at major junctions and roads. The entire Madhya Marg, leading to Sukhna Lake, was worst hit. Police personnel had a tough time regulating the traffic. The same situation was witnessed near a majority of the alighting points at the lake where CTU buses picked and dropped off spectators.
“The traffic could have been managed properly. We are coming from Panchkula. It has been nearly two hours we are struck in the traffic,” said Sumit, a resident of Panchkula.
“I was lucky to leave for my examination centre well in time. Traffic movement was restricted at important junctions and I have to take a detour,” said Preeti Chauhan, who appeared for a UGC NET examination today.
No lessons learnt
Just like the full-dress rehearsal conducted on October 6, a large number of spectators scrambled to board buses to reach the designated parking lots. “We boarded a bus but it took so long to get out of the lake area due to the traffic restrictions,” said Pritam, a spectator.
