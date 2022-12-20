Walk for gender equality at lake

Chandigarh, December 19
Carrying placards and charts declaring the necessity of a gender-equal world, people from various walks of life participated in a ‘Walk for Gender Equality’, organised at Sukhna Lake by the Department-cum-Centre for Women’s Studies and Development in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
Allahabad High Court to hear plea against acquittal of minister Ajay Kumar Mishra in murder case
The case pertains to the murder of 24-year-old Prabhat Gupta...