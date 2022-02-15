Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 14

As hospitals resumed physical registration for patients, 6,738 patients visited walk-in OPDs in the three major government hospitals in the city today.

A total of 4,103 patients came to the PGI even though the time slot for physical registration was shortened to one hour to avoid a sudden rush of patients.

Elective outpatient services were being provided at the PGI through tele-consultation and by prior appointment for patients who needed physical consultation. This was done to prevent exposure of patients with comorbidities to Covid during the third wave. The physical OPDs were stopped on January 10. In view of a decrease in Covid cases, the institute had decided to scale up physical elective outpatient services.

However, the practice of calling patients by appointment through tele-consultation is still continuing and 1,346 patients were attended to by doctors at the PGI through tele-consultation today.

The registration counters are open from 8 am to 9 am only for the registration of walk-in patients. At the GMSH, Sector 16, 1,395 patients visited the OPDs today and 1,240 patients came to the GMCH, Sector 32, through walk-in registrations. The timings for physical registration are between 8 am and 11 am, while the OPD timings are from 9 am to 1 pm.

