Walkathon at Sukhna Lake flags importance of voting

Chandigarh, May 18

To raise awareness regarding polling day and the importance of casting vote, the UT Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) organised a walkathon at Sukhna Lake here this morning.

More than 120 NSS volunteers from six different schools participated in the event, which was held under the SVEEP programme.

Vijay N Zade, CEO, along with Vinay Pratap Singh, District Election Officer, and Samaira Sandhu, state icon for Lok Sabha polls, flagged off the walkathon.

Palika Arora, nodal officer, SVEEP-cum-Director, Social Welfare, was present at the event. Polling in the city will be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm. Voters can dial the toll-free helpline ‘1950’ for all election-related services and information.

