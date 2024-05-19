Walkathon at Sukhna Lake flags importance of voting

Chandigarh, May 18
To raise awareness regarding polling day and the importance of casting vote, the UT Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) organised a walkathon at Sukhna Lake here this morning.
More than 120 NSS volunteers from six different schools participated in the event, which was held under the SVEEP programme.
Vijay N Zade, CEO, along with Vinay Pratap Singh, District Election Officer, and Samaira Sandhu, state icon for Lok Sabha polls, flagged off the walkathon.
Palika Arora, nodal officer, SVEEP-cum-Director, Social Welfare, was present at the event. Polling in the city will be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm. Voters can dial the toll-free helpline ‘1950’ for all election-related services and information.
