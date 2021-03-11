Walkathon marks International Nurses Week

Mohali, May 12
To acknowledge the contribution of nurses for being the torchbearers of medical care and delivering excellence in patient care, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, organised a walkathon and a series of other events from May 10 to 12 to commemorate International Nurses Week.
The marathon was flagged off by Dr Adarshpal Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Mohali, in the presence of Dr Vikramjit Singh, Medical Director; Rajbir Aulakh, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer; Kanwal Deep Singh, Chief Security Officer of the hospital; and ASI Rakesh Kumar, Phase VIII police station.
It was the first-ever walkathon organised by the nursing staff of the hospital. The event highlighted the selfless service of the nursing staff and stressed on taking care of their well-being. Students from Chitkara University and Desh Bhagat University also took part in the walkathon.
