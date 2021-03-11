Walkathon organised in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 31
The CGST Commissionerate here organised a walkathon to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The theme was World No-Tobacco Day.
More than 250 persons participated in this walkathon that started from the Sukhna Lake Bird Park and culminated at Lake Sports Complex after covering the lake loop.
Aruna Narayan Gupta, Chief Commissioner, CGST, Chandigarh Zone; Hardeep Batra, Commissioner, CGST Commissionerate, and Suman Bala, Commissioner, CGST Appeals Commissionerate, were present during the event.
