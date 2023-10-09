Walkathon to raise cancer awareness

Chandigarh, October 8
Hundreds of people from various walks of life, including breast cancer survivors and senior doctors of the PGIMER and GMCH-32, took part in a breast cancer awareness walkathon organised by Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society at Sukhna Lake. The walkathon was held as part of “Pink October” which is being observed as “breast and cervix cancer awareness month”.
The walkathon was flagged off by Dr Pankaj Malhotra, professor and head, Department of Clinical Hematology and Medical Oncology, PGIMER. “It is our collective duty to create awareness about breast and cervix cancer,” said Renu Saigal, president, Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon
A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress
Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead
Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...