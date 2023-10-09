Walkathon to raise cancer awareness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Hundreds of people from various walks of life, including breast cancer survivors and senior doctors of the PGIMER and GMCH-32, took part in a breast cancer awareness walkathon organised by Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society at Sukhna Lake. The walkathon was held as part of “Pink October” which is being observed as “breast and cervix cancer awareness month”.

The walkathon was flagged off by Dr Pankaj Malhotra, professor and head, Department of Clinical Hematology and Medical Oncology, PGIMER. “It is our collective duty to create awareness about breast and cervix cancer,” said Renu Saigal, president, Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society.

#Cancer #Sukhna Lake Chandigarh