Want city to top Swachh rankings: MC chief Mitra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

Aiming to make the city number 1 in the Swachh Survekshan, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today conducted surprise checks in various sectors, starting early morning. Among other spots, toilets, road berms, open areas, back lanes and parks were inspected. Mitra was accompanied by Gurinder Sodhi, Additional Commissioner, and NP Sharma, Chief Engineer.

She directed officials to strictly monitor the cleaning of urinals and toilets in public places to ensure better hygiene during monsoon.

She inspected such facilities in Sectors 4, 7, 27, 28, 51 and 52, besides Industrial Area and Ram Darbar and told the officials concerned to regularly check the cleanliness at public facilities. She directed the officials to ensure the availability of adequate water and warned if any toilet was found unhygienic, action would be taken against the officials concerned.