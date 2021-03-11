Want to become India's top shuttler, says 14-yr-old Unnati

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, June 5

The newly renovated badminton hall of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here, was buzz as soon as a girl with a boy cut hairstyle entered court no. 1.

No, it was not Saina Nehwal, who once used to have the same appearance at the start of her career, it was 14-year-old Unnati Hooda, who has been termed as the new Indian badminton sensation.

Though spectators had to leave the venue disheartened as Unnati got a walkover against her rival, she will be in action during her quarterfinal against Gujarat’s Shreya’s Lele tomorrow. Earlier in April, Unnati was named in the Indian badminton team for the Asian Games (postponed to next year) and recently concluded Uber Cup.

“My maiden stint with the Indian team was a learning experience. Sharing a platform with senior players is an unforgettable moment for me. I aim to become India’s top shuttler and get a dream start to it,” said Unnati, who hails from Rohtak, and practices at Chhotu Ram Stadium, known for producing grapplers.

Asked if she’s interested in joining some leading academies run by former international players, the 14-year-old prodigy said: “It’s all about future, but right now I am practicing in Rohtak.”

On being asked if she is happy with the facility, Unnati said: “So far, yes...but having a physiotherapist will be better,” smiled Unnati.

Meanwhile, Unnati termed the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as a platform to face tough opponents.

“The KIYG is an excellent platform to test one’s ability. This will be a testing time for me as well. I have my quarterfinal lined up for tomorrow and I am looking ahead to win the championship,” said Unnati.

She will be closely observed by KIYG and Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials, who are here to shortlist the nation’s future prospectus.

“She is a gifted talent and with her hard work, she is doing pretty well. This is her first championship after coming from the Uber Cup and she is carrying a lot of experience on her shoulders,” said Surinder Mahajan, joint secretary, Badminton Association of India (BAI).