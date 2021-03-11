Wanted criminals land in Panchkula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 5

The Crime Branch, Sector 26, of the Panchkula police has arrested two persons, who had Rs 5,000 prize money for their arrest, for launching a murderous attack on two boys in Raipur Rani in July last year.

The accused have been identified as Rohit, alias Luta of Basant Vihar, Jagadhri district; and Vikram Kumar, alias Shanti of Gadhi Kotaha village in Raipur Rani. Both were produced before the court today which remanded them in four-day police custody.

The police said Sumit Chhabra of Raipur Rani had lodged a complaint that on the evening of July 12, 2021, he and his brother were returning home in a car. Three bikers came from behind and fired three shots on them. but they escaped unhurt.

A case was registered against Rohit and his accomplices under section 307 and 34 of the IPC at the Raipur Rrani police station.