Wanted criminals land in Panchkula police net

Panchkula, May 5
The Crime Branch, Sector 26, of the Panchkula police has arrested two persons, who had Rs 5,000 prize money for their arrest, for launching a murderous attack on two boys in Raipur Rani in July last year.
The accused have been identified as Rohit, alias Luta of Basant Vihar, Jagadhri district; and Vikram Kumar, alias Shanti of Gadhi Kotaha village in Raipur Rani. Both were produced before the court today which remanded them in four-day police custody.
The police said Sumit Chhabra of Raipur Rani had lodged a complaint that on the evening of July 12, 2021, he and his brother were returning home in a car. Three bikers came from behind and fired three shots on them. but they escaped unhurt.
A case was registered against Rohit and his accomplices under section 307 and 34 of the IPC at the Raipur Rrani police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...