War heroes to converge on Chandigarh for 2-day reunion

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The Triennial National Convention-cum-Reunion of the War Decorated India (WDI), an association of recipients of wartime gallantry awards, will be held in the city on March 16-17.

Members of the association include armed forces personnel as well as civilians decorated with Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra and the pre-Independence British equivalents of these awards.

A large number of war heroes, war widows and the next of kin of deceased awardees from across the country are expected to attend the event, which is being held after a gap of five years due to issues related to the Covid pandemic.

Among those expected are survivors of Subedar Ram Sarup Singh of 1 Punjab, who was decorated with the Victoria Cross, the Commonwealth’s gallantry award, in Burma in 1944 during the World War II.

The convention is a platform to honour the brave for the sacrifices made by them as well as give the participants an opportunity to share their experiences, hopes, aspirations and problems, besides debating ways of better and effective utilisation of this highly motivated and disciplined human resource for integrated nation building efforts.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.