Ward 8 residents miserable: Deputy Mayor to PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi complained to the PSPCL superintending engineer (Mohali) that frequent power cuts and the lack of maintenance staff in his ward, Ward 8, had made nights longer and unbearable for people in the peak summers.

“Prolonged power cuts and overloading transformers are common in phases 3B1, 3B2 and 5 these days, making the lives of area residents miserable,” Bedi said.

“Frequent power outages due to blown fuses of transformers are being reported. Transformers are being affected due to the increased power demand. Three transformers with enhanced capacity were passed last year, but were not installed by the PSPCL. Only two people are posted at the complaint centre for phases 3B1, 3B2, 5 and 3A,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #PSPCL