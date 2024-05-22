Ward 8 residents miserable: Deputy Mayor to PSPCL

Mohali, May 21
Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi complained to the PSPCL superintending engineer (Mohali) that frequent power cuts and the lack of maintenance staff in his ward, Ward 8, had made nights longer and unbearable for people in the peak summers.
“Prolonged power cuts and overloading transformers are common in phases 3B1, 3B2 and 5 these days, making the lives of area residents miserable,” Bedi said.
“Frequent power outages due to blown fuses of transformers are being reported. Transformers are being affected due to the increased power demand. Three transformers with enhanced capacity were passed last year, but were not installed by the PSPCL. Only two people are posted at the complaint centre for phases 3B1, 3B2, 5 and 3A,” he added.
