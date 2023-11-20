Warders attacked by jail inmate

Chandigarh: Two staffers of the Burial jail have been attacked by a jail inmate. According to the police, Parveen Kumar, Deputy Superintendent, Model Jail, Burail, reported that an inmate, Santosh Kumar Rawat (57), attacked Head Warder Nirmal Kumar and Warder Jasminder Singh and tore their uniforms. Both jail employees were injured in the assault. The police have registered a case under Sections 332 and 353 of the IPC. TNS

Two nabbed with illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested with illicit liquor. According to the police, Rishik (19), a resident of New Indira Colony (NIC), Mani Majra, was arrested near the government school, NIC, while possessing 50 quarters of countrymade liquor. Another person, Brijesh Yadav (24), a resident of Behlana village, was arrested at Ram Darbar with three boxes of wine. Cases under the Excise Act have been registered against both suspects. They were later released on bail. TNS

100 innovators to attend meet at PU

Chandigarh: The IIC regional meet, an initiative of the MoE's Innovation Cell and AICTE, is being hosted by Panjab University on November 21 for sharing best practices, exchange of knowledge and transfer of ideas towards better innovation & startup ecosystem development in higher education institutions. Over 1,000 faculty members from 250 to 300 IIC institutions, 100 innovators, around 50 ecosystem enablers, 15-20 experts and 15 mentors from the region will participate. TNS

CL Champs win by 203 runs

Chandigarh: CL Champs Cricket Academy defeated Cricket with Nagesh Academy (A team) by 203 runs during the Suradha Rani Memorial U-13 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, CL Champs scored 225/5 in 25 overs with the help of Aditya Pathak (43), Samarth (40) and Ashrit (40). Aayu, Bhavy & Aarvi Chauhan claimed one wicket each. In reply, the A team were bundled out at 22 in 10. 5 overs. Dhariya & Aarav claimed three wickets each. TNS

Sports meet at Gurukul Global

Chandigarh: Shrawasti Kundilya and Harkunwar Singh won the player of the year award for girls and boys, during the annual sports meet of Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra. Nandini Biswas won the best athlete title along with Ameera Khullar. Among boys, Rizul Garg and Divye Boora claimed the titles. Best house in sports was awarded to Samridhi House. Best house in march past was given to Prateeti House. Asian Games medallist Harmilan Bains awarded the winners. TNS

The festivity continues: Devotees perform rituals on the occasion of Chhath Puja at New Lake, Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky