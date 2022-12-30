Warm gesture: Heaters put up at UT Bird Park

Chandigarh, December 29
With a sharp dip in temperature, the UT Forest and Wildlife Department has put up five heaters in the Bird Park to keep the birds warm.
Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, said five heaters had been placed in enclosures to keep the birds warm in these harsh winter conditions. To ensure the safety of the birds, the heaters have been placed at such strategic locations that the birds don’t come in direct contact with the devices, he said. The temperature inside the enclosures would increase by up to 10 degrees, he added.
Dalai said the department was also using polythene sheets to cover the sides and top of the enclosures to protect the birds from the severe cold.
