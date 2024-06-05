Was kept out of campaign: Kirron Kher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Reacting to the BJP’s defeat, MP Kirron Kher today criticised BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon for keeping her out of campaigning and not promoting works done by her in the past 10 years.

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, she termed the party’s loss as “very sad”. Kher said, “I was kept out. I asked local party president the reason for not involving me in the campaigning. He smiled and said it was up to the candidate. Instead, the candidate’s family was involved in the campaigning.”

“During the 10 years of my term, we did several works. We did so much development even in colonies. But, those works were not highlighted before the public. Ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur came here, but I was not even aware of it. I was invited for nomination and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and JP Nadda’s rallies as it was unavoidable,” she said.

The two-time MP said, “We need to introspect. Leaders here only want yes man around them.” She was not even aware of the tampering of ballots by Anil Masih in the mayoral polls, she claimed.

