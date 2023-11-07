Was removed as DGP under garb of transfer: Bhawra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

Senior Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra has claimed that he was removed as the DGP of the Punjab Police under the garb of a transfer, which runs counter to what the Supreme Court had ruled in the Prakash Singh case.

The Chandigarh bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued notices to the Government of Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Public Service Commission and the Punjab DGP for December 15 on a plea filed by Bhawra.

Bhawra has challenged the decision to hand over the charge of the DGP to Gaurav Yadav before the tribunal in an application filed through his advocate, Bikaramjit Singh Patwalia.

#Punjab Police #Supreme Court #VK Bhawra