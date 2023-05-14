Was waiting for such innings, says Prabhsimran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Star of the evening for Punjab Kings, opener Prabhsimran Singh got what he was looking for long now. A timely ton, in the most popular format of cricket, by the Patiala lad helped Punjab Kings log a crucial 31-run win over Delhi Capitals.

Part of Punjab Kings’ squad since 2019 edition Prabhsimran Singh has been a part of the Punjab Kings’ set-up since the 2019 edition of the IPL. Since making his T20 debut in February 2019, Prabhsimran has been one of the standout performers for Punjab in domestic cricket. He scored a magnificent hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut against Himachal Pradesh, and has been improving steadily in domestic cricket ever since.

Prabhsimran scored a brilliant 103 off 65 balls (studded with 10 boundries and six sixes). Punjab Kings posted 167/7 in 20 overs.

“After losing first three wickets for 45, Sam (Curran) and I decided to stay on the crease. It helped us to learn the wicket. It was not an easy track to bat. As the innings progressed, I became more comfortable in hitting big shots,” said Prabhsimran, during the post-match presentation.

He also termed his career-best innings as important for his future. “I was waiting for it. I was starting off good, but was not able to score big in the last matches. It came late, but finally came on time and helped my team log win. My seniors kept showing their trust in me, and I am happy that my innings helped the side bag crucial two points,” said Prabh, who played a phenomenal innings.

During the 2020 edition of the IPL, Sachin Tendulkar had posted a video on Twitter praising his batting style. In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he had scored only 11 runs but a couple of fours had caught Tendulkar’s attention. “His backlift and bat swing is free flowing. When the ball hits his bat, and the sound it creates is quite amazing,” went Tendulkar’s tweet.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings will now travel to Dharamshala to play the rest of the two home games and will be eager to win both matches to keep their IPL Play-Offs alive.