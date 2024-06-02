Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

After casting her vote, MP Kirron Kher said today that she was ignored by some individuals in the BJP.

“It is to be seen whether works, which were done by me, were highlighted during campaigning. If they were, then it is good. No body informed me about several functions of the party. Though I did attend the events I was invited to,” she said.

When asked whether she was ignored by the party, she replied, “Not the party but some individuals ignored me.” On being asked whether there are differences within the party, she said, “Yes. There are. That is why I was sent here. But, when it comes to voting, we all are united.”

Factionalism in the party has been there for a long time. In 2014, there were three BJP contenders — Sanjay Tandon, former MPs Satya Pal Jain and Harmohan Dhawan — for the city Lok Sabha seat. Owing to alleged infighting, the party had decided to field a new face and she got ticket, she added.

