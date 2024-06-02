Wasn’t ignored by party: Kher

Chandigarh, June 1
After casting her vote, MP Kirron Kher said today that she was ignored by some individuals in the BJP.
“It is to be seen whether works, which were done by me, were highlighted during campaigning. If they were, then it is good. No body informed me about several functions of the party. Though I did attend the events I was invited to,” she said.
When asked whether she was ignored by the party, she replied, “Not the party but some individuals ignored me.” On being asked whether there are differences within the party, she said, “Yes. There are. That is why I was sent here. But, when it comes to voting, we all are united.”
Factionalism in the party has been there for a long time. In 2014, there were three BJP contenders — Sanjay Tandon, former MPs Satya Pal Jain and Harmohan Dhawan — for the city Lok Sabha seat. Owing to alleged infighting, the party had decided to field a new face and she got ticket, she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...