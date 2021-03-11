Waste dumps, debris near Sector 9 parks irk Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Neighbourhood parks in the posh locality of Sector 9-A and B are surrounded by horticulture waste dumps and debris.

Local residents find it irritating. They say horticulture waste dumps near parks have not been lifted for a long time. People keep their garden waste outside their houses hoping that MC’s horticulture waste vehicles will lift these. But that does not happen.

The horticulture waste is never lifted from Sector 9-A and B parks. A pit has been dug up where we dump waste for preparing manure. No official takes care of this pit. Besides, other waste is never lifted. SS Sidhu, joint secretary, Resident Welfare Association, Sector 9-A & B

A visit to the area showed there were horticulture waste dumps at eight spots around parks. Waste was even dumped in a service lane adjacent to a park. Besides, construction debris were also dumped here.

“Once debris was thrown here by the PWD staff. They did not come back to remove it. The authorities concerned must have a roaster to lift such waste at least once a week or so,” said a local resident.

SS Sidhu, joint secretary, Resident Welfare Association, Sector 9-A and B, lamented, “The horticulture waste is never lifted from Sector 9-A and B parks. A pit has been dug up where we dump the horticulture waste for preparing manure. No official ever takes care of this pit. Besides, the other waste is never lifted.”

Meanwhile, area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu claimed, “Horticulture waste is lifted regularly. Moreover, there is schedule of lifting this waste every Friday in Sector 9. Still, if there is some issue, it will be attended to.”