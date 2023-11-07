 Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume : The Tribune India

  • Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

Say won’t operate | Row on eve of unveiling by MP today

Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

The garbage processing plant at Sector 49, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 6

Even as local MP Kirron Kher is all set launch city’s first decentralised garbage processing plant at Sehaj Safai Kendra, Sector 49, on Tuesday, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of four housing societies, which have been identified as bulk waste generators (BWGs) by the Municipal Corporation, have refused to run and maintain the plant.

The trial run of the plant was earlier stopped as no electricity connection was provided. Now, with a temporary power connection, the MC is going to make it functional despite concerns raised by residents of Pushpac Enclave, Sector 49, Progressive Society, Telehose Society, Sector 50, and Kendriya Vihar Society, Sector 48.

Ashwani Kumar, vice-president, RWA, Telehose Cooperative Society, said, “The plant is being launched even as we have refused to sign an MoU to maintain it. The plant processes little waste as compared to what four societies generate in a day. Besides, the MC has not procured any environment clearance for the project.”

Satish Arora, general secretary, Pushpac Society, said, “This plant will emit foul smell in the area. If the MC insists, the authorities should run it. We will continue to oppose it.”

Area councillor Rajinder Sharma claimed, “The company which supplied the machine will run it through the housing societies.” However, with RWAs firm against it, the issue seems to remain unresolved. While the compost machine was bought for Rs 22 lakh, Rs 18 lakh was spent on civil works. The machine has been purchased with MPLAD funds. Mixed or segregated waste will be converted into RDF (refuse derived fuel) pellets with a good calorific value. A separate machine will make pellets and it will cost about Rs 2.5 lakh.

The corporation had earlier started imposing a hefty penalty on the residents of the four housing societies in their respective water bills for not processing garbage at their society premises.

According to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules, all gated societies and institutions with more than 5,000 sq mt of area will have to process biodegradable waste within the premises as far as possible.

After this machine was installed, the civic body had waived the penalty. With regard to the penalty already levied, the MC would write to the Secretary, Local Government (UT Home Secretary).

No green nod

The plant processes little waste as compared to what four societies generate in a day. The MC has also not procured any environment clearance for it. — Ashwani Kumar, RWA member

#Kirron Kher

