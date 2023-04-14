Waste-to-Wonder Park opens in Sector 48, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation inaugurated Waste-to-Wonder Park in Sector 48 here today.

Mayor Anup Gupta formally inaugurated the park, spread across 1.75 acres. Structures in the park are made of industrial and other waste products such as iron sheets, rods, fans, automobile parts among others.

The park includes various structures such as an 18-feet-tall sculpture of modular man by Le Corbusier, a sculpture of an outdoor metal lighting tower, a sculpture of a stone family, robotic sculptures and much more. Even the entries, benches and bricks in the edges of plant beds are made from bricks procured from the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste plant. A ludo set-up is also made from the C&D plant.

The Mayor said it was a remarkable achievement towards sustainable development. The park would become a popular attraction in the city and encourage people to take an active interest in environmental conservation.

The Mayor said the park was a perfect example of how to use waste productively and creatively. It was not only a unique attraction but also helped in creating awareness about waste management and its positive impact on the environment. Councillor Rajinder Sharma too hailed the unique park.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the park would not only help protect the environment, but also serve as a recreational space for citizens. It is an excellent example of how waste can be transformed into a beautiful space.