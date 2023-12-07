Waste-to-wonder park to open at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

A waste-to-wonder park for children will be the new attraction during the Chrysanthemum Show, which will be held from December 8-10 at Terraced Garden, Sector 33.

It will be built on the lines of the Sector 32 park, which was opened earlier, and will be a permanent attraction.

Various types of waste, including used tyres, chains, bearings, iron sheets, pipes and other plastic material, will be used to construct a tunnel, tyre hut, see-saw, spring rider, hill, twist and turns, crawling obstacles, dragon tyres, and other equipment. The waste from construction and demolition plant of the MC will also be used to make snakes and ladders game for children. The MC will also set up a big topiary of its “Rakhna Sambhal” campaign installed at the venue.

Besides like every year, several varieties of flowers will be on display. There will be flower competitions of government, semi-government bodies, institutions, nurseries and amateurs.