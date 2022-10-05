Watch: Chandigarh Tricity, Punjab celebrate Dussehra with full enthusiasm; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Mohali to witness ceremony

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 5

India is celebrating Dussehra- a key Hindu festival- today to commemorate triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana.

For the past 2 years, celebrations were cancelled on account of surging Covid infections across the world.

Across Punjab, people gathered in large numbers to witness conclude of Ram Lila with characters playing Lord Rama burning the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakarana.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reached Phase 7 in Mohali for the celebration of the big event.

Several spots across Chandigarh Tricity were reserved for the ceremony were huge figures of Ravana were installed for people to witness the effigies go up in flames symbolising the triumph of goodness over evil.