Watch: Chandigarh University students show camaraderie in anguish

Chandigarh, September 20
While videos of protests erupting on the Chandigarh University campus have been doing the rounds on social media, a video of boys holding hands as they encircle girls marching in protest has caught the eye of netizens.
What struck the chord was the wholesome gesture of the university boys with a special message.
CU chads doing the cutest protest ever!!— edgeshot is sexy (@kinufiction) September 19, 2022
You go Bois!!!#justiceforcugirls #chandigarhuniversity
They held each other's hands and created a barrier and kept girls inside it to "protect" them , maintaining this they did their rally.
It's most meaningful protest I've seen so far! pic.twitter.com/ZcIH0ACyGP
The university students were protesting after a girl had shared objectionable videos of her hostel mates with a youth who had uploaded those on social media.
As soon as the news broke out, the students took to the campus premises to raise slogans and protest demanding strict action against the accused.
They even raised concerns over the safety of girl students at the campus hostels.
Among other protest videos, this one in particular was appreciated because of the special message it echoed.
While the incident left girl students wary of their safety, the boy students encircling them as they marched together came as a ray of hope amid all the uncertainty.
Their support for their girl pals symbolised the students’ unity at the university, with the hope that justice prevails.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...