Water connection: Applicants allowed to give undertaking

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 17

Residents of the UT villages, whose water connection applications have been pending on account of plumber’s report, will now be able to get connection by giving an undertaking. They are not able to get the plumber’s report due to the non-renewal of licences of the registered plumbers.

Licences not renewed According to information, the licences of the plumbers, who have registered under the UT Administration, have not been renewed since March 31. To get water connection, the plumber’s report is mandatory.

Several residents of the UT villages, who have applied for a water connection, have been running from pillar to post. Many residents are depending on neighbours or tankers to fulfil their water needs.

Councillor Hardeep Singh said there were around 50 applicants in the UT villages awaiting water connection. He said the UT Estate Office had not renewed the licences of the plumbers after March 31.

“Their applications for water connection have been withheld for want of the plumber’s report,” he added.

Now, the public health division of the MC has allowed the applicants to get water connection by giving an undertaking with the application.

An MC official said most applications were for new connections in rural areas. In urban areas, water connections already exist.