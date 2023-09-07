Water courses to be cleared of encroachments in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 6

To prevent floods and damage to the nearby inhabitants, encroachments on the water courses would be removed after getting an extensive demarcation of the areas under flow and buffer zone, said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain in a meeting held here today.

Miyawaki forests to come up in Z’pur, Kharar Taking up the issue of developing Miyawaki forests in urban and rural areas, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain directed urban local bodies officials of Zirakpur and Kharar to identify sites in areas under their respective civic bodies. The rest of the urban local bodies were also asked to do a similar exercise in their areas to develop Miyawaki forests. These forests grow faster, are denser and have more biodiversity.

She said the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act-1873 mandated that no water body or drain should be obstructed. Referring to recent floods, she said it had been noticed that the smooth flow of some of the water bodies had been hampered due to unplanned constructions. To prevent flooding and maintain uninterrupted flow of water, it was decided to allow future construction and development alongside water bodies after getting proper NOCs from the Drainage Department.

The DC directed the SDMs to complete the extensive demarcation move within stipulated time with the help of officials of the Department of Water Resources.

Taking stock of the pendency of driving licences and registration certificates of newly registered vehicles, the DC directed the Secretary, RTA, Mohali, to clear the pendency in a time bound manner.

To strengthen the health infrastructure in the district, an Aam Aadmi Clinic would be set up at Balongi, said the Deputy Commissioner. She said, “We already have 34 AACs, which have been monitored regularly to ensure health facilities to the residents.” She directed health officials to maintain stock of medicines and basic equipment.

Jain also reviewed the development works of urban local bodies as well as Panchayats, including street lights, drinking water, drainage systems, etc.

Revenue officials were asked to complete the crop damage assessment in time besides distributing compensation to the affected farmers. The DC also issued directions to clear the pendency at sewa kendras.

