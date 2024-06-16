Water project: MC team visits plant for material inspection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

To upgrade and expand the city’s water infrastructure under the AMRUT 2.0 tertiary treated (TT) water supply project, a team of experts from the Municipal Corporation (MC) visited the manufacturing plant in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to inspect HDPE pipes of various sizes, including 160mm, 200mm and 250mm.

Project to save 20-25 MGD of potable water Chandigarh's existing TT water supply network of 437 km is one of the earliest of its kind in the country.

TT water is being supplied from the STP Diggian to Sectors 1 to 16. The beneficiaries include 4,300 houses, 1,200 parks and green belts and five fountains.

Tertiary treated water is also utilised for various other non-potable applications such as industrial use, crop irrigation, tree washing, street cleaning through mechanised road sweeping machines for dust suppression and horticulture purpose through tankers, saving overall 7-10 MGD of freshwater.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said after the completion of the AMRUT 2.0 TT water supply project, the entire city, including all villages, would have access to TT water, which would reduce the freshwater consumption by 20-25 MGD, thus reducing the burden on groundwater sources.

The inspection process included a thorough visual and physical examination of the pipes to ensure they met all necessary quality standards. This involved checking the quantity, markings, colour and finishing of the pipes, as well as measuring key dimensions such as outer diameter, length and wall thickness.

Additionally, the pipes underwent a series of tests to assess their structural integrity and performance, including hydrostatic characteristics, melt flow rate (MFR), density, elongation at break, tensile yield strength, ovality and blue strip width and depth. The carbon black content and dispersion were also evaluated to verify compliance with the IS-4984:2016 standards.

While sharing information about the project, Mitra said the purpose of sending a team for inspection was to ensure the quality and reliability of the HDPE pipes, which was a significant milestone for the AMRUT 2.0 TT water supply project. By taking this important step, the MC was working towards improving water distribution and delivery for the residents of Chandigarh.

She added that Chandigarh’s existing TT water supply network of 437 km was one of the earliest of its kind in the country, supplying TT water from the STP Diggian to Sectors 1 to 16. The beneficiaries include 4,300 houses measuring a kanal and above, 1,200 parks and green belts and five fountains.

Moreover, TT water is also utilised for various other non-potable applications such as industrial use, crop irrigation, tree washing, street cleaning through mechanised road sweeping machines for dust suppression and horticulture purpose through tankers, saving overall 7-10 MGD

of freshwater.

