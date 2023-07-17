Water samples collected from villages of Mohali, supply to Balongi disconnected

Mohali, July 16

Water samples have been collected from the villages of Rurka, Bakarpur, Kurari, Kambala, Sohana, Balongi and Badh Majra in the wake of diarrhoea cases reported from some areas.

The number of patients under treatment for diarrhoea in the district is 65. Cases with mild symptoms of diarrhoea have been reported from Jujhar Nagar, but no patient was hospitalised. Fifteen patients have been undergoing treatment at the Dera Bassi Subdivisional Hospital, 45 at the District Hospital, Mohali, and four at CHC, Kurali.

A team of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, under the supervision of Executive Engineer Ramanpreet Singh, collected the samples. The department also has a mobile water-testing lab to analyse the samples on the spot.

Meanwhile, the water supply has been restored in the area and regular chlorination is being carried out. However, the water supply to Balongi continues to be disconnected in view of the recent diarrhoea outbreak.

Teams of the Mohali Municipal Corporation and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) carried out fogging in its affected areas. Besides, the other municipal councils of the district have also been doing regular fogging besides spraying chemicals on stagnant water to kill mosquito larvae in their respective areas.

Health teams have been conducting medical camps in the district, particularly in the flood-affected areas, to examine for seasonal diseases.— TNS

‘Diarrhoea cases declining’ The cases are on the decline. Only three cases have been reported from Balongi since Saturday night. We have formed 39 rapid response teams. The situation is being monitored round the clock. — Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja, Mohali Civil Surgeon

