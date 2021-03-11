Water samples taken from Harmilap Nagar in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, June 8
Mohali Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Pooja S Grewal and a team of the Health Department today took samples of drinking water in Harmilap Nagar.
There were reports of non-availability of clean drinking water to the people in Harmilap Nagar, Phase 1, of Baltana. Grewal visited the societies in the residential area to get the water samples.
Grewal said she was accompanied by the teams of Health Department and officials of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department besides Parvinder Sarao, Joint Director, Urban Development Department. She said the department concerned was directed to send the report of water samples to the administration as soon as possible so that further action could be taken in this regard.
Several house owners in Harmilap Nagar had complained of muddy water being supplied to their houses.
