Water supply betters in Chandigarh , but few areas face problems

Chandigarh, February 23
On the second day of the UT powermen’s strike, the water supply improved in many parts of the city today.
Residents in many sectors had faced a tough time yesterday as there was no water supply, while in some areas, the supply was at low pressure. However, the situation started to improve today in some areas such as Sector 27, 38 and 44.
However, several areas such as Mani Majra received the water supply for only one hour in the morning. “Sector 13 (Mani Majra) is the Mayor’s area of residence. However the Modern Housing Complex got supply for only one hour,” said the Mani Majra Housing Complex Residents Welfare Association president, Col Gursewak Singh (retd).
‘Will return to normal soon’
The water situation has started to improve. Several RWAs informed us that the water supply was restored on Wednesday. I think as the electricity supply is restored gradually, the water supply will return to normal. Hitesh Puri, chairman, CRAWFED
“The water situation has started to improve. Several RWAs informed us that the water supply was resorted today. I think as the electricity supply is restored gradually, the water supply will return to normal,” said Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents Association of Welfare Federation (CRAWFED).
The civic body arranged generators for providing the water supply. At many places, water tankers were used as there was no tap water supply.
Queues of people holding buckets to fetch water from tankers were seen in areas such as Colony No. 4. “We did not get water since yesterday. The sight of a water tanker was a great relief to us,” said a colony resident.
The water supply is expected to be normal by tomorrow.
