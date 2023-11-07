Water supply, road repair work tardy, Dhakoli residents livid

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 6

Residents of Dhakoli, Peer Muchalla, are a harassed lot as the relaying and repair work of the road has stretched beyond two months and is in no sight of the completion.

Long traffic jams are witnessed on the road daily during peak rush hours. Now, dust and gravel is suffocating people in their homes. Residents said water supply and road repair work was going on at a tardy pace near Shiv Mandir.

For the last three days, the Sub Divisional Hospital in Dhakoli was without water supply. It was only on Monday morning that the water supply was restored after repeated requests. Officials of the municipal corporation dug up pipelines alongside road and severed several illegal connections.

“The water supply to the hospital was cut off due to some miscommunication. Officials say tenders would be allotted to complete the work. In this way, it would take three to four more months to compete the road construction work. What is the fault of people living here?” asked KR Sharma, a Dhakoli resident.

Commuters said it took an extra half hour to cross this stretch of the road. “Everyone knows about the situation at the railway crossing. The area MLA and SDM have failed to resolve problems of residents in Dhakoli,” said Dr Ajay Yadav. Site engineer said as soon water supply work was completed, interlocking tiles would be laid before Diwali.

