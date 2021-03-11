Water supply to be hit in Chandigarh today

Chandigarh: The water supply in the city will be affected on Monday. According to the MC, due to urgent repair work at the Kajauli waterworks, there will be no pumping of raw water from Kajauli to the Sector 39 waterworks.
3.30 am to 9 am: Water supply at full pressure
6 pm to 8 pm: At low pressure
