Water supply to be hit tomorrow in Mani Majra

Water supply to be hit tomorrow in Mani Majra

Due to repair work, the drinking water supply from the waterworks-II, Sector 13, Mani Majra, will be stopped on Wednesday evening. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Due to repair work, the drinking water supply from the waterworks-II, Sector 13, Mani Majra, will be stopped on Wednesday evening. As a result, the water supply to Modern Housing Complex, Gobindpura, parts of old abadi Mani Majra, Mariwala Town, Pipliwala Town, Aadarsh Nagar and Bank Colony will be affected. An official said there would be full water supply in the morning on Wednesday, but there would be no water supply in the evening. TNS

Car turns turtle near centra mall

Chandigarh: A speeding car, being reportedly driven in an inebriated condition, turned turtle after hitting another car near the Centra Mall on Sunday night. The occupants of both cars escaped unhurt. The police said a Honda Amaze car, being driven by Amit Gupta of Ambala, hit a Swift that had stopped at the traffic light. The Honda turned turtle . Amit was rescued by the youth driving the Swift. Amit had come to attend a party in the city. TNS

Two injured in road accidents

Chandigarh: Two persons were injured in hit-and-run accidents in the city. Constable Rakesh Kumar reported that an unknown vehicle sped away after hitting a cyclist, Ram Bali (30), a resident of Khuda Ali Sher. The incident took place on the road separating Sector 3 and 10. The cyclist was injured and admitted to a hospital. The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station. In another incident, a girl riding an Activa was injured after a cab hit her on the Mansa Devi road at Mani Majra. The suspect sped away from the spot. However, the registration number of the car was noted down. The police have registered a case at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Youth held with knife

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police with a knife. The suspect, Rakesh, a resident of Sector 52, was arrested from the road separating Sector 52 and 53. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Medical camp for children

Chandigarh: Tammana, an NGO, organised its 128th free medical camp for children at Government Elementary School, Singhpura village, Zirakpur, under its Project Yakeen initiative. “The aim of organising this free medical camp was to facilitate primary healthcare by providing an overall health and hygiene check-up for the children,” shared founder president Isha Kakaria. Children were monitored for BP, weight, height, vision, and oral hygiene as a part of their general checkup. TNS

Trust holds blood donation camp

Chandigarh: The Thalassaemic Charitable Trust organised its 248th blood donation camp to mark International Thalassemia Day at the PGI, Chandigarh. Dr Sadhna B Lal, Professor of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, PGI, inaugurated the camp. A total of 109 persons donated blood. TNS

Poster-making competition

Chandigarh: As a part of the quasquicentennial celebrations of Founder’s Day at Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, The Legal Literacy Club of the school organised “Kalanjali”, an inter-school poster-making competition on the burning issue of child labour. The objective of the competition was to ignite the fire of imagination and creativity in students. More than 50 students from 14 schools showcased their creativity. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, felicitated the students and motivated them to be compassionate towards their underprivileged counterparts. TNS

2 held with six bikes, pistol

Mohali: The police arrested two youths and recovered six stolen bikes and a country-made pistol from them. The suspects, identified as Balongi residents Gulshan Kumar and Vishal, have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC at the Balongi police station. Balongi SHO Sunil Kumar said they received information that two youths were roaming on a stolen bike, following which a naka was laid and the duo was arrested. Their interrogation led to the recovery of five more bikes stolen from Mataur and Phase 1 area. A country-made pistol was also recovered from them. TNS

Man alleges police inaction

Mohali: A Balongi resident, Diplesh Thakur, alleged the police were not taking action against his neighbours who assaulted him near his house in Azad Nagar on March 15. The police said both sides complained about the assault. They were waiting for Thakur’s MLR, following which action would be taken.

