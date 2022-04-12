Water wastage: Violators in Panchkula to be warned first, penalty to follow

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 11

Even as the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had decided to act against wastage of water from Sunday, residents in many parts of the city were seen washing vehicles and watering of lawns or courtyards.

According to the HSVP, for a few days, teams comprising junior engineers and SDOs would just issue a warning to those found wasting water.

HSVP XEN (Civil) NK Payal said, “In the beginning, we will inform people about the ban after visiting various sectors. Thereafter, we will start imposing fine.”

For the first offence, Rs5,000 will be imposed on the violator. If the offence is repeated, the water connection of the violator will be disconnected without notice. An amount of Rs1,000 will have to be paid for revival of the water connection.

According to the HSVP, the teams will also videograph the offence.

With soaring temperature, residents from various sectors have been reporting supply of water at low pressure.

SK Nayar, president of Citizens’ Welfare Association, said, “Water is supposed to be supplied four hours in the morning and evening, but it comes for lesser duration. Moreover, the pressure remains low. Leave the first floor, those living on the ground floors are facing problems.”

“Despite repeated complaints to the HSVP, including its Chief Engineer, the situation remains the same,” he said.