 Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris

Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris

Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris

Mandhna village Sarpanch Panchpal Sharma shows a bawri at his village in Morni Block in Panchkula district on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, June 12

Despite the availability of natural water running through its villages, residents of various villages in Morni hills face water scarcity during the summers every year. While the ground water in areas with provisions for submersible pumps is drying, the District Administration has now decided to go the traditional way by rejuvenating and revamping forgotten bawris (small village-based water reservoirs) to provide for the needs of residents.

Villages, especially those in Morni’s upper reaches, face water scarcity during peak summer. The president of the Sarpanch Association of Morni Block, Panchpal Sharma, whose area has the provision of groundwater supplied by the Public Health Department, said residents in his area have not received potable water for about a week. “It might be an issue with the electric motor of the submersible pump, or the ground water level in the area has decreased altogether. The residents here have not received potable water in a week. Our areas face a scarcity of drinking water every year during the summer. With time, people have stopped using water from the bawris, which evaporates into the atmosphere or flows into the Ghaggar.”

He added, “The bawris are traditional resources of potable water in Morni and Pinjore. Water that gradually flows downwards from the hills is stored by constructing bawris in every village to be used for drinking purposes, irrigation and livestock. People are dependent on the supply of groundwater, which is pumped to their houses with the help of submersible pumps. At other places, the water is pumped from water tanks established on the Ghaggar banks.”

Residents said the bawris have been a means of providing water in the region for a long time. The sarpanch of Bhudhi village in Bhoj Dharti of Morni Hills, Jawala Singh, said some bawris may be 100 to 150 years old. “The natural water collected in these bawris is clean. Old people in villages use this water for drinking as it is considered clean and full of minerals.”

Panchkula CEO Zila Parishad Gagandeep Singh said Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg held a meeting with officials of the department. They have come to the conclusion that they need to rejuvenate the bawris. The DC said some reservoirs need repair, adding that they would also set up tanks to increase water storage in these areas. DC Garg said the works would be carried out with the help of MGNREGA workers of the Rural Development Department and through the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer. He said, “We are preparing the estimates for the project and the work will begin soon. With rejuvenation, the bawris are expected to fulfil the needs of villagers.”

Department SDO Dharamveer Singh said they have identified villages that need construction and repair work for water storage. He said about 100 bawris would be repaired, over 39 would be made of concrete, and 67 water tanks would be constructed. He said, “The department will begin the repair work at the earliest, and the new construction will begin after the monsoon."

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

2
India

Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

3
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

4
Amritsar

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

5
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

6
Jalandhar

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

7
Trending

‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will...’: Social media users spark outrage as ticketless passengers overcrowd Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

8
J & K

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

9
Entertainment

‘I do not…’: Here is what Karan Johar said about Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF woman constable

10
Sports

‘Blatant cheating’: Indian football fans outraged after controversial referee decision in FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Qatar

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire

Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire

Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...

Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes ~1L cr for Amravati project

Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project

Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises

Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM

Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM

Punjab CM Mann meets Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Punjab CM Mann meets Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

PM Modi sends Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti V...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

Chandigarh releases provisional common merit list for class XI admissions

Poor construction: Chandigarh Housing Board told to pay Rs 1 lakh relief to allottee

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Delhi's max temp settles at 44.7 deg C, monsoon to arrive by June end

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

63 cases of use of unfair means but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials

NTA to move Supreme Court for transfer of petitions against 'irregularities' in NEET-UG exam from different HCs

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held