Weather adds to fans’ thrill at PCA stadium

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha watch Punjab Kings-Mumbai Indians match in Mohali. photo: Vicky



Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, May 3

Stands full of spectators, perhaps for the last time, were witnessed at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium during the Punjab Kings’ face-off with Mumbai Indians this evening. The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is likely to shift its operations to the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium (Mullanpur) by the end of this year.

Though morning showers worried the organisers, the weather became pleasant in the afternoon.

Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone fully entertained spectators with seven boundaries and four sixes, to score an unbeaten innings of 82 runs. Mumbai’s Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav also showcased some fireworks.

IPL records at PCA stadium

  • Highest Total: 257/5 – Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings (April 28, 2023)
  • Lowest Total: 67 runs by Delhi Daredevils against Kings XI Punjab ( April 30, 2017)
  • Highest (IPL) Individual Score: 120* – Paul Valthaty, Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings (April 13, 2011)
  • Best Bowling Figures: 5/21 – Munaf Patel, Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab (May 10, 2011)

(First Match: Kings XI Punjab Vs Super Kings on April 19, 2008)

Punjab Kings are yet to play two more home games, which are scheduled to be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

“It was a brilliant performance by Punjab Kings. It’s disheartening to see the Mumbai batters facing yet another defeat amid a good support from the local crowd. I think, they need to work on their team combination, especially the middle order,” said Sadanand Kumar, who especially came from Patna to watch the match here.

“It was an amazing treat to watch a star-studded Mumbai Indians team playing at this ground. The match was amazing and both teams played to the best of their talents. If this was the last IPL match here, then it was worth watching. I loved the way Mumbai’s Surya Kumar Yadav and Punjab’s Jitesh Sharma played,” said Mehak, another spectator.

Akash Ambani, one of the owners of Mumbai Indians, also watched the match.

No stopping gatecrashers

A large number spectators watched the match standing. Many people left the match midway.

